RawTherapee is a free, cross-platform raw image processing program
About
RawTherapee is a powerful, cross-platform raw photo processing system, released as Free Software (GPLv3). It is designed for developing raw files from a broad range of digital cameras and targeted at users ranging from enthusiast newcomers who wish to broaden their understanding of how digital imaging works to professional photographers.
RawTherapee provides a powerful suite of tools for you to produce amazing photos and showcase your creativity.
RawTherapee benefits users who take the time to learn what it can do. Luckily the community is quite welcoming and helpful! Check out the Forum, read up on RawPedia, and ask questions - there's always something neat to learn! :)
High Image Quality
Non-destructive, 32-bit (floating point) processing engine, modern demosaicing algorithms, and advanced color+detail editing bring you the best tools to develop images of the highest quality from your raw files (including High Dynamic Range DNG).
Outstanding Raw Support
RawTherapee gives you best-in-class demosaicing, including using two demosaicing algorithms on the same image, compositing pixel-shift raw files with automatic ghost masking, working with multiple-frame raw files, dark frame subtraction, flat field correction, and hot/dead pixel correction!
Freedom for Free
RawTherapee is Free and Open Source software. This means you can use it free of charge, wherever you like and however you like as long as you abide by the copyleft GPLv3 license. Download the source code, modify it, and help improve it! We believe in Free Software. ♥
It is cross-platform - you can use it on Linux, macOS, or Microsoft Windows. It is also international and available in over 15 languages!
Latest News
New 5.8 Windows Installer, macOS Build Ready
We found an issue with the original 5.8 Windows installer, it was missing the Profiled Lens Correction (Lensfun) database, so there is now a new installer which includes this database. If you downloaded RawTherapee 5.8 for Windows previously, please download the new build and re-install.
The macOS build is now ready.
Head over to the Downloads page to get the builds.
sha256sum:
c212b15f39d02bd8f8a54358045116cbac757ea155e5378e09d727a513895928 RawTherapee_5.8.AppImage
2d6f127598ef9a3d36a86657ac53c81b1957b6d9ae97fef1fadd8757f82aa915 RawTherapee_5.8.exe (2020-02-06)
6fe7cd08bd59b1ca9135e587be0d600d62487d0b9baaa6157972135fe3018f8a RawTherapee_5.8.dmg
RawTherapee 5.8 Released
RawTherapee 5.8 has been released! Head over to the Downloads page to read the release notes and to get it.
Update from 2020-02-06: We found an issue with the Windows installer which was missing the Profiled Lens Correction database (Lensfun), so there is now a new installer from 2020-02-06 which includes the database. If you downloaded RawTherapee 5.8 for Windows previously, please download the new build and re-install.
sha256sum:
c212b15f39d02bd8f8a54358045116cbac757ea155e5378e09d727a513895928 …
5.7 macOS Build Issues
We are aware that the current macOS build of RawTherapee 5.7 (sha256sum
70f7b7f) crashes when run on some versions of macOS. We are working on the problem.
If you experience this problem, downgrade to RawTherapee 5.6 until a new 5.7 build is ready.